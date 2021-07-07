Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is literally the only sitcom we could watch for another decade. The show starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others has kept us entertained for 13 years now. But we cannot deny missing Disha Vakani, Nidhi Bhanushali and other former members of the show. And this throwback picture is sure to make you further miss them badly! Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Disha left the show back in 2017. She took a maternity break but never returned back to the show. There have been rumours of her negotiations with the TMKOC makers multiple times, but nothing has really worked out! On the other hand, Nidhi quit the show in order to focus on her studies.

Advertisement

But Jennifer Mistry once shared a picture of the ‘OG Mahila Mandal’ as they enjoyed some quality time together. The picture featured Disha Vakani, Ambika Ranjankar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Nidhi Bhanushali along with Jennifer and her daughter.

Each and every Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty looked happy together. The bond between them all was screaming so much admiration just through their smiles.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta has been in the news over a casteist slur that she used in her recent Youtube video. It led the actress to deal with multiple legal troubles with FIRs being filed against her in different parts of the country.

On the other hand, Munmun recently spoke up about how TV actors face unfair treatment in the industry. She shared a video of Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and others sharing their experience and wrote, “Couldn’t have agreed more with these lovely ladies and what they have to say. As someone from TV myself, I have experienced the same on many occasions.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Richa Chadha Says Trolls Have Made Her Famous: “They Don’t Understand How Much They Help Us Unknowingly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube