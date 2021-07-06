We request Asit Kumarr Modi (producer of TMKOC) and the whole cast to listen to us. We need the old flavour, we need the laughter, we need Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nope, we aren’t the (only) ones saying this because this an old tweet from a fan as an open letter to the show’s makers. Disha Vakani’s absence has resulted in hampering the spark of the show.

Advertisement

How could one actress change the whole feel of the show? That’s what we’re here to talk about. But before we get into that, we’ve compiled a list of fan-tweets who are demanding the revival of the show’s old flavour.

“We request @AsitKumarrModi sir and whole @TMKOC_NTF to listen to us. We need the old flavour. We need the laughter, we need Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Pls #BringBackOldTMKOC.”

We request @AsitKumarrModi sir and whole @TMKOC_NTF to listen to us. We need the old flavour. We need the laughter, we need #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah Pls #BringBackOldTMKOC — Rupesh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@creative_rupesh) May 17, 2019

Advertisement

“@moonstar4u please for the loyal Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

#BringBackOldTMKOC.”

“This show used to be a fun-filled ride during initial years. But with unnecessary politicisation and less comedy, it has lost all its glory now. “

This show used to be a fun filled ride during initial years. But with unnecessary politicisation and less comedy, it has lost all its glory now — TechnoGuider (@technoguider) September 22, 2020

These are just three examples but trust us, and there has been a considerable chunk of fans demanding for the same. The ardent followers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have observed a shift in the treatment of the show. Many complain Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lost its ‘vintage charm’. But, where all this started?

The show will soon complete 13 years of its existence on television. Yup, this is how long the show has continued to survive, which isn’t at all an ordinary feat to achieve. But, over the last couple of years, there has been a visible decline in the quality of writing and humour as well.

This is normal for a show that’s been running for well over a decade now because the audience has been with specific characters for too many years. We, mainly, are talking about Disha Vakani’s character Dayaben which is currently missing from the show for close to 4 years now.

The vagueness & randomness of her character found a comfortable place amid the show’s fan base. Dayaben & Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal are clearly treated as the lead characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But, since the time Disha Vakani took maternity leave, the episodes started to lose the charm.

The absence of a single character won’t create a significant effect in other cases, but here Disha Vakani’s Dayaben has been involved with every single character on the show. Her caring nature created her special bond with the rest of the ‘Gokuldham’ members. This resulted in a number of hilarious episodes backed by Vakani’s Infectious charm.

Without Dayaben, it’s really getting tough for the makers to bring back the same kind of humour for which Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for. That’s not entirely the makers’ fault as well because the rest of the characters aren’t supposed to be as hilarious as Dayaben was. They’ll have to find a midway in bringing back the same humour with the currently available characters.

The exit of other actors like Jheel Mehta (Sonu), Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu), Neha Mehta (Anjali) & Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) has also impacted the overall feel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It would be interesting to see how the makers would deal with the roadblock. Meanwhile, what do you think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Confirm To Tie The Knot This Month Itself! Date Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube