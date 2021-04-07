Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most famous sitcoms in the world. The show began back in 2008 and there is no going back. Multiple replacements, thousands of episode, and just a few controversies – but it stands strong to date. However, one person that we dearly miss is Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben.

As most know, Dayaben was loved for her innocence. Disha made everyone fall in love with her reel-life character. Dialogues like ‘Tapu Ke Papa’ and ‘Hey Maa Mataji’ are used for meme content to date!

Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2017. She went for a maternity break as she was expecting her first child with her husband Mayur Padia. The actress was said to be back in 2019 and discussions were already on with Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers.

It is rumoured that Disha Vakani used to earn a massive salary of 1.25 lakhs before her maternity break. However, during negotiations of a comeback, our Dayaben asked for a remuneration hike and demanded a sum of 1.50 lakhs per episode this time. Well, that obviously was a huge jump to consider.

On the other hand, the gossip mill even suggested that Disha wanted to get done with the shoot by 6 PM anyhow. She was comfortable working only between 11-6 but we all know how TV schedules work. Things did not materialize owing to all the terms and conditions, and her return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was postponed.

Time and again, there are plots on the sitcom that hint at Disha Vakani’s return but nothing that has never turned true!

