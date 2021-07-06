Shagufta Ali, who is well known for her roles in shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, recently revealed that she is seeking financial help to deal with medical issues and financial crunch. Now the latest report reveals many celebs reached out to her.

The veteran TV actress is going through a tough phase in her life. She revealed that she has been out of work for the last four years and is going through a major financial crisis owing to her and her mother’s ill health.

During an interview with SpotboyE, Shagufta Ali said, “I don’t know why but from the last four years, less work has come to me and whatever came, at the last moment it didn’t materialize. Kuch kaam to 99 percent hone ke baad mana ho gaye. I have just done one film in between and that also has not been completed. I shot for it before the pandemic happened. The last full-fledged work which I did was Saath Nibhana Saathiya for a stretch of 10-11 months. For 36 years, I have been working in the industry. In May, I completed 36 years. I started working at the age of 17 and now I am 54. Since that time these four years have shown me the worst period of my life. I had no help. Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive.”

Following her revelation, a few people from the industry as well as people who knew her personally, have reached out to her and have extended her financial help. Shagufta said, “Many people reached out to me since yesterday. I opened up about my condition and a few of them have also promised to provide me financial help and have taken down my bank details.”

Shagufta Ali also revealed the names who extended financial help to her. She said, “Shivin Narang who I worked with in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera and also shared a good bond called me. Johnny Lever Bhai also learnt about my situation and called me shockingly, asking about my health and the support I am looking for. Other than them, senior actress Madhumalti Kapoor Ji did reach out to me. Also, actor Shashank Sethi offered me extended support. I am really grateful to all of them who have come ahead to support me.”

