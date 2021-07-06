Kumkum Bhagya: Pooja Banerjee Reveals Taking Inspiration From This 'Gully Boy' Actress For Her 2.0 Version Post Leap

Pooja Banerjee, popular as Rhea in “Kumkum Bhagya”, is excited about her makeover in the ongoing show.

“When I was briefed about Rhea 2.0, I immediately associated her with Sky, which was Kalki’s character in Gully Boy,” says Pooja.

Kumkum Bhagya has undergone a leap of two years and Pooja’s character was missing after the leap, but she now returns with a new look.

Talking about her character post leap in Kumkum Bhagya, Pooja shares: “It has been more than a year that I am playing the role of Rhea and I have absolutely loved this character. Having said that, Rhea 2.0, my role after the leap, is quite different from anything I have played on-screen till date.”

She will be seen in rugged jeans and crop tops with highlighted hairs in the show.

“Her Goth-like personality and carefree attitude will leave everyone surprised. The character will be something no one has ever seen on TV before, and it could really be one that sets me apart from the rest,” the Kumkum Bhagya actress claims.

She talks of her character being inspired by Kalki Koechlin’s character in “Gully Boy”.

“Before shooting for my first sequence, I watched the movie again and observed Kalki’s mannerisms to portray this version of my character to its absolute best potential,” she elucidates. Pooja further shares: “Going forward, you will see Rhea as someone with an edgy, crazy, funky personality and she will always be on her own trip, in her own world.”

“Rhea 2.0 is actually quite different from my personality and that makes me more excited to play this part. It will be challenging, but I hope the audience will accept and love this new version of my character as much as they have loved Rhea so far,” she sums up.

