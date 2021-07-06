Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's Honeymoon Pictures Will Make You Crave For A Much Needed Vacay

Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Monday evening and shared her honeymoon pictures in an Instagram reel.

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar are currently honeymooning in Russia after seven months of being married.

“Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to… #Russia it is. #Alhamdulillah @aabee_holidays for helping me with the best I needed. Like choosing the best hotel that I could’ve imagined. @hotelbaltschug. Appreciate it, @dushyantbhalla #Musafir #russia #Moscow #Kempinski #baltschug #MaShaAllah,” wrote Gauahar Khan on Instagram.

In a fast-paced video clip, Gauahar Khan shares her journey of travelling in the aeroplane to her destination in Russia. The video shows a scenic view of Moscow, Russia. She has been sharing pictures from her honeymoon on her social media.

It is so good to see the couple beaming with joy and happiness. We are sure they are making the most of their honeymoon.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s honeymoon was delayed due to the lockdown restrictions initially. Later, the actress’ father passed away due to which the couple’s honeymoon once again got delayed. But as they say, it is better late than never. So here they are enjoying their lovely time.

