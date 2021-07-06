Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy Fans Rejoice! The Real-Life Couple To Unite On-Screen For The First Time

Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who got married in 2018, will be seen romancing on camera in the music video of an upcoming track shot in Kashmir.

Advertisement

While details are under wraps, the actors have shot for the track in a remote location in Srinagar.

Advertisement

“It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them,” says Gautam Rode.

For Pankhuri, working with Gautam Rode for the first time after marriage is a great experience. It would be a great experience even for the fans to see the real-life couple romancing on-screen.

“It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects on-screen and that people love the song,” she says.

Gautam Rode will soon be seen as Major Samar in the OTT film “State Of Siege: Temple Attack”. The film is slated to release on July 9.

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Honeymoon Pictures Will Make You Crave For A Much Needed Vacay

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube