Anushka Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most loved and respected actresses in the South Indian film industry. Ever since her debut with Telugu film Super in 2005, ther has been no looking back for the actress. Making her way to the top with movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Size Zero and others, Anushka Shetty has become one of the richest actresses in the industry.

During her career, the Arundhati actress has seen a number of highs and lows just like any other successful actors in the film industry, but she has gracefully overcome those situations and maintained her stardom. Anushka Shetty is immensely popular with a huge fan base. The actress has also faced several controversies, but there was one controversy that had kind of rubbed her the wrong way.

During the audio launch of Anushka Shetty and Arya’s Size Zero, comedian-actor Ali had made a few sexist comments about Anushka Shetty and the actress was extremely upset with him. Comparing the actress with a ‘hot jalebi’, Ali had said, “Anushka is a hot jalebi who everybody likes to eat”.

However, he did not stop just with this. While these statements were shocking enough already, he went to speak about her thighs. Ali compared Anushka Shetty’s thighs to those of Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan‘s, who played a role in Size Zero. “You had asked the other girl (Sonal Chauhan) to slap her thighs. However, she has no thighs. Anushka has really remarkable thighs. Ever since I saw her in Billa, I became her fan,” Ali has been quoted as saying at the launch.

These sexist comments didn’t go down well with Anushka Shetty as well as her fans and attracted a lot of criticism. However, it was not the first time he had stooped to such a low level. In 2014, Ali also commented on Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s midriff during the audio release of S/o Sathyamurthy and was slammed by many.

