Atlee directorial Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Fans are extremely excited to see the two superstars on the big screen create the magic together for the first time. While the actors were seen attending the pre-release event at different cities, Thalapathy Vijay fans were eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved star at the audio release of Jawan in Chennai. But, the fans were extremely disappointed as Vijay didn’t turn up for the event.

However, their disappointment was saved a little bit when director Atlee stepped onto the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech. Atlee’s speech was filled with admiration and love for Thalapathy Vijay that eventually made the fans feel better. Atlee expressed his deep love for the superstar’s work and emphasized on his contribution to Jawan.

Following the event, the fans eagerly awaited the telecast of the Jawan pre-release on a well-known Tamil TV channel as they wanted to watch the proceedings yet again for their superstar. But, unfortunately, the entire excitement of the fans turned into disillusionment as they discovered that those segments where the Jawan director had praised Thalapathy Vijay has been chopped out.

Have a look:

The edited version of Atlee’s speech has sparked an outrage among Thalapathy Vijay‘s fans and they have been slamming the television channel on social media for removing the key mentions from the director’s speech. Condemning the editing decisions, one fan said, “Never Expected This From @SunTV. So The News & Informations Which We Are Seeing in @SunNewsTamil Will Also Be Similar it Seems. You Have Edited @Atlee_Dir Speech Completely. Don’t Know Why This Much Hatred Towards @ActorVijay? #Jawan #JawanAudioLaunch ‘Any Day – Any Time – Any Where – One Cannot Hide The Truth'”

Another one wrote, “It’s clearly shows sun network’s hatred towards #Thalapathy @actorvijay Anna by trimming @Atlee_dir Anna’s speech…@SunTV is 🤡 for a reason!!!” A third comment read, “Atlee told in jawan audio launch tha I’m loyal thalapathy fan but you sun TV removed that, very disappointed”.

Check out the tweets:

Atlee told in jawan audio launch tha I’m loyal thalapathy fan but you sun TV removed that, very disappointed — JEEVANANTHAM (@JEEVANA77660182) September 3, 2023

Shameless Sun tv 📺📺📺Thalapathy is the No 1 — Karnataka Thalapathy Fan’s Club (@AbhishekCH9) September 3, 2023

However, following the backlash the Sun TV team took to its official Twitter account and clarified that the editing of the Jawan event was not done by them. But fans are still not ready to accept the trimming of Atlee’s speech.

Here’s the tweet:

Did you enjoy #JawanAudioLaunch ? Produced and edited by @gokulammovies — Sun TV (@SunTV) September 3, 2023

Earlier in the event, Atlee had thanked Thalapathy Vijay for bringing the project to life. He said, “He was the one who motivated me to go out of my comfort zone.”

Meanwhile, Jawan witnessed a 40,000 ticket sale within 2 hours of advance booking on Friday and on Monday, the booking has crossed another level with more than 10 Lakh tickets.

