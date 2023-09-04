South Indian actress Jyothika Naidu has crafted her own niche ever since she set foot in the industry in 1997. The actress, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, made her debut in films with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, helmed by Priyadarshan. Since then there was no looking back for Jyotika. In 1999, the actress got her big break in the Tamil film industry with the film titled Poovellam Kettapur opposite her now-husband, Suriya.

Since then there have been rumours about Jyotika and Suriya dating and finally the couple tied the knot on September 11, 2006, after a few years of courtship. The couple is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Tollywood.

Jyothika has been one of the most adored and loved actresses. She has done a number of films, including Thirumalai, Dhool, Kaaka Kaaka, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyadu, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and others. She has also received many awards and recognition for her performance in several films such as Chandramukhi and Perazhagan. But do you know her net worth? Scroll down to know more.

Jyothika, who is one of the highest paid actresses, has an estimated net worth of around $40 million dollars with an annual income of around $1.5 million. She reportedly charges around 4 to 5 crores for a single movie.

Apart from acting Jyothika aslo has her income source from endorsements and investments in real estate and businesses. The actress has also been a brand ambassador for several products and brands.

The Thirumalai star lives in a luxurious house in a posh locality in Chennai along with her husband and kids. According to reports, the house is spread over an area of around 20,000 sq. ft. The actress also owns a few other properties in Tamil Nadu. The national award winning actress also owns a posh apartment in Mumbai worth Rs. 70 crores.

