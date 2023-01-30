South star Jyothika, who is all set to make her comeback in Hindi cinema with Sri, has said that she is a “huge fan” of her co-actor Rajkummar Rao and added that it was an honour for her to share screen space with one of the most “brilliant actors in Bollywood.”
After finishing the shoot, Jyothika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture and penned a heart-warming note:
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Wrapped up my portions for “SRI” with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank you Tushaar and Nidhi for all the respect and for making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood, learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is… GROWTH,” Jyothika said.
Trending
‘Sri’ is a biographical drama based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Starring Rajkummar Rao, it is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao discusses his debut single, ‘Achha Sila Diya,’ and his collaboration with diva, dancer, & model Nora Fatehi in the song.
The song is a rendition of Sonu Nigam’s ‘Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka’ from the 1995 movie ‘Bewafa Sanam’.
Rajkummar Rao says: “This is my first ever single and that too with Nora who is an amazing person to work with. I was really excited when I came to know I will be working on this song by B Praak and Jaani, as I really love their work. The song is melancholic yet you cannot stop listening to it and I am very glad to be a part of it.”
Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Sly Dig At Pathaan Box Office Success, Says “India Is Obsessed Over Muslim Actresses, Has Only & Only Loved Khans”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement