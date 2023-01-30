This evening stars – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – came together to celebrate the success of Pathaan along with the director Siddharth Anand. The internet is flooded with photos and videos from the event that sees them having a gala time while interacting with media friends. At the event, the trio and the filmmaker were seen showering praises on each other endlessly so much so that SRK even broke into a bromance and kissed John.

For the unversed, the film is a soaring success at the box office as it earned 271 crore in India while collecting 542 crore worldwide leaving many blockbusters like Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and others behind. But looks like, this wasn’t enough to stir the box offices. Scroll down to know what we are talking about!

During the Pathaan success meet, director Siddharth Anand left everyone surprised when he dropped a major hint about the film’s 2nd instalment when fans screamed Pathaan 2. While addressing the media Siddharth Anand sent fans into a tizzy when he was heard telling media, “Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege?” to which fans screamed “Pathaan 2.” Without saying, Siddharth just said “Insha allah. (If God wills)”.

Later when Shah Rukh Khan was asked to react to the same, he said, “This is a big day for us, my family. We haven’t experienced this happiness in a while. I am very happy with the opportunity given to me and to my co-actors my friends. Insha Allah! Whenever he wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll try and be bigger, and better and will grow hair long. If they want to make a sequel, it’ll be my honour to do it.”

InshAllah whenever they want me to do #Pathaan 2 I try and be Bigger n Better – @iamsrk 🔥

Shah even revealed they call #SiddharthAnand ‘Lolly’ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s5Kuz5YWLm — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠🌹Pathaan (@SharaniaJ) January 30, 2023

At the same event, Siddharth Anand was heard saying, “After War, when we were thinking what to make next, I had this title Pathaan with me for a long time. 10 years ago, Shah Rukh and I were talking that someday we shall make something. Then I narrated this story to him. It was on my wish list to make a film with him. You have to earn a Shah Rukh Khan film. I finally got the gift to make a Shah Rukh Khan film.”

Well, after hearing this we already can’t wait to them to make an official announcement on the same! How much are you eager? Do let us know!

Meanwhile, stay tuned with us!

