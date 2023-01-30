Pathaan team – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and director Siddharth Anand recently celebrated the success of the film with the media fraternity. The film, which has been making headlines for different reasons, has become the talk of the town. With no pre-release promotion on the interview policy, Pathaan made the right kind of noise after its release. Within 5 days of its release, the film collected 542 crore worldwide leaving many blockbuster films behind.

Recently, YRF hosted a meet and greet event with the leading cast of the film where they spoke their heart out about the film. Scroll down to read about a sweet incident that occurred during the press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham made their fans gaga with their camaraderie on the podium as they spoke about Pathaan. From praising each other to showering kisses, the trio got our funny bones tickling. However now John, who plays Jim in the film has sent netizens into a tizzy after he made a heartwarming comment about SRK.

It so happened when a fan from the audience screamed ‘He’s back’ while talking about Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham jumped in to make a quick correction. Reacting to the fan’s scream, John said “Just one correction Shah Rukh Khan is not back he just gone for a loo break.” Ufff, this was it for us to tell John, “Ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge.” Check out a few more reactions below:

SRK isn't back . he has Just gone for a loo break..he was always there!! That's how a King Instil faith and pride in his kingdom ❤️❤️❤️ Hail the Baadshah!! @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Pathaan https://t.co/7wzG3S1THS — SUNNIK DON CHAKRABARTY (@sunnikbabi1) January 30, 2023

John Abraham: "just one correction. Shahrukh Khan is not back. he had just gone for a loo break. he's always there" 😂😂🔥🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/NbFhSkjZgz — Tarini 🌷 (@wildsheepchase) January 30, 2023

John Abraham – "SRK didn't come back, he just went for a loo break" #Pathaan 😭😭 — G.O.A.T (@FilmyJhaadu) January 30, 2023

"SRK is not making any comeback,actually he was on a loo break"

John Abraham.

The only Badshah of Bollywood…#pathaanboxoffice #Pathaan #Pathaan_Dekhega_Hindustan @iamsrk — #Pathaan (@vkalamin18) January 30, 2023

Someone from the audience screamed "shah rukh Khan is back.

John Abraham

"Just one correction shah rukh Khan is not back he just gone for a loo break " 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/gHNxgEysRT — @saloni Khan (@ixsaloni) January 30, 2023

someone from the audience screamed

*Shah Rukh Khan is Back

John Abraham –

"Just one correction Shah Rukh Khan is not back he just gone for a loo break" John bhai ek interview me kitni baar dil jeetoge bhai ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7XJvIkkUUb — αdil (@ixadilx) January 30, 2023

At the same event, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Pathaan’s box office success and told the media that he took 2 years break and that for the other two years he was working on the film with Anand. He even opened up about the debacle of his last film Zero and jokingly said that he even thought of starting an alternate career. “My last film hadn’t worked, so I had already thought of other professions. I thought I would start a restaurant (laughs),” said SRK.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has collected 335 crore gross in India in the first 5 days, while it crossed 500 crores worldwide!

For more such Bollywood updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Dons An Overcoat With Furry Dior Slides, Netizens Joke “Bathrobe With Ghar Ka Pyjama…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News