Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created a ruckus at the box office that we all have been witnessing. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film, which marked SRK’s comeback, is shattering multiple records at the ticket window not only in India but also internationally. Before the release of the film, it was mired in controversy, especially after the release of its first song Besharam Rang featuring co-starring Deepika Padukone. Now calling it a mediocre, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a sly dig at the song.

The Ambarsariya singer never shies away from voicing her opinion on anything everything happening across the nation. Amid all the love, and a few days after its release, the actress launched a fresh attack on the song via her Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Sona Mohapatra took to her micro-blogging website to share a BTS clip of her upcoming music video Rasarkeli Bo. In the video, which seems to be from the sets, Sona is seen wearing an orange saree. She captioned the video, “The faltu ka hue & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. 👏 Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue. Rasarkeli Bo video :

the faltu ka hue & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. 👏 Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue. Rasarkeli Bo video : https://t.co/17qBqSm0wx . pic.twitter.com/7pDtWb4q5T — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 30, 2023

Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Besharam Rang” from Pathaan has been copied from Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali’s song “Ab Ke Hum Bichre.” Pakistani artists are banned in India, but Indian music directors shamelessly steal Pakistani songs all the time.”

Earlier the Pathaan song landed in controversy when the MP minister slammed the actress for wearing an orange bikini. However later, the film faced a boycott and even a protest by a section of social media people.

Meanwhile, the entire country is celebrating the success of Pathaan as it broke every record and become the first Hindi film to open at 100 crores worldwide. The film earned 271 crores within the first 5 days of its release.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada vs Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Avoided As It Gets Postponed Due To SRK Mania Worldwide? Netizens React “Bhai Direct Bolo Na Darr Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News