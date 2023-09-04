The recent declaration of the National Award winners brought great joy to the South Indian film industry. From Allu Arjun, MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, and Prem Rakshit to the teams of RRR and Uppena received National Awards, making it a great moment for the Telugu industry. However, in a recent conversation, a Tamil actor, Vishal, touched the subject of the National Award and slammed it with some shocking claims.

Why? Well, apparently, at the National Awards jury selection, Tamil films like Jai Bhim, Karnan and Sarpatta Parambhai got ignored. And the Tamil industry and the audience have shared their opinion about it. Scroll and read the scoop what Vishal said.

Now, Vishal’s comments about the National Awards are creating quite a stir everywhere. He said, as quoted in Deccan Chronicle, “I don’t trust them at all. The greatest award is given by all the people to the artist’s performance after watching the film. An honest award is the judgment given by the audience.”

Vishal further claimed, lashing out at the National Awards’ jury selection, “With the blessings of the audience, I have sustained my career in the film industry for many years, which is a significant award for me. Even if I receive awards for the films I have acted in, I would throw them in the trash.”

When asked about political entry and elections, Vishal gave a vague answer and being not very definitive, he said, “anything can happen in life.”

For those who don’t know, the Tamil actor has gained quite a lot of popularity with his films like ‘Pandem Kodi’, ‘Pogaru’ and ‘Abhimanyu‘ even in Telugu states. He even enjoys a huge amount of fan following.

Well, what are your thoughts about Vishal’s opinion regarding the National Awards?

