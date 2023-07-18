Thalapathy Vijay enjoys unparalleled stardom among the audience, and thanks to it, even before the film officially begins, there’s already a huge buzz present in the market. The actor will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, and even before that action thriller makes it to theatres, Vijay’s 68th film has reportedly broken a record with its audio rights price. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Vijay has reunited with the ‘Master’ director for Leo. The film is enjoying a huge pre-release buzz as it is rumoured to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s universe. It is scheduled to release on 19th October and is expected to rake in superb numbers at the worldwide box office. But even before that happens, Vijay’s untitled 68th film is making headlines.

Thalapathy Vijay’s films enjoy huge demand among buyers, and talking about his 68th film, the audio rights have been sold at a record price of 30 crores, as per the report on Tollywood.net. It is further stated that T-Series have acquired audio rights, and the aforementioned amount is record-breaking.

A few days back, it was learnt that Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has raked in 18 crores for its audio rights. So, Thalapathy 68, which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu, is already in amazing form among buyers.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay was recently in the news over the controversy of his Naa Ready song from Leo. He got in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song. Shortly after the controversy, the makers added a smoking disclaimer to the track. A case was filed against the Tamil superstar under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.

