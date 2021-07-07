Richa Chadha, who is best known for her performances in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, the Gangs of Wasseypur films, Masaan, and the Fukrey franchise, is also known for speaking her mind. The actress often shares her views on different things, and more often than not, she becomes a target for trolls on social media.

Ms Chadha – who is also in the news for her impending marriage to actor Ali Fazal – recently revealed she does not care for trolls. Calling them either ones ‘for hire’ or those who indulge in ‘whataboutery,’ she said they, in fact, help the people they trolls unknowingly. Read all she said below.

While in conversation with Spotboye, Richa Chadha got candid about trolls and their effect on her. She told the portal, “There are two sets of trolls. One who troll you for your opinions and others who are trolls for hire, who are these two rupees trolls. The latter I don’t pay any attention to because there is a lot of unemployment and they earn by trending hashtags with the same spelling mistakes. The former wants you to be vocal about everything, even if you don’t know about it, who indulge in a lot of whataboutery and want to reprimand you.”

Richa Chadha star added, “In the end, a troll is a troll be it from the right-wing ecosystem or the left wing and I really don’t care about them. In fact, trolls make me very famous. I think trolls don’t understand how much they help us unknowingly.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha was recently seen playing the main lead in Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister and the ZEE5 show Lahore Confidential. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress will feature in a Voot series titled Candy. She will also be seen reprising her character, Zarina Malik, in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge and Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3.

