The Kapil Sharma Show is one of most favourite TV shows among the Indian audience. Kapil Sharma’s great comic timing and witty sense of humour are much loved by his fans. The show has been off-air since January this year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to return.

The show went off-air as the comedian wanted to spend some time with his newborn and it was supposed to come back in the month of July or August. However, now it seems fans have to wait some more time to watch their favourite comedy show. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Bollywood Life report, The Kapil Sharma Show will be postponed for some time as the lead comedian and his team are asking for a high remuneration to come back on the show. The negotiations are going on and the makers of the show are waiting to come to a mutual decision.

Kapil Sharma’s new season will see some fresh talents alongside the regular crew members Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Recently, Bharti Singh had opened up about the return of the popular show. Talking to Pinkvilla, the comedian said, “We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn’t much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon).”

