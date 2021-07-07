Priyank Sharma Shares What The Entire Cast Of 'Puncch Beat 2' Used To Do Post Pack Up

Priyank Sharma, who plays Rahat in the youth drama “Puncch Beat 2”, reveals his behind-the-scene experience while shooting for the show, and how the entire crew enjoys during free time.

“My entire shooting experience was excellent. It was the reconnect that brought the team together. The combined efforts of the team made it a fabulous project. We have lived on the sets. We had a lot of fun during the shooting,” he says.

Priyank Sharma shares that the cast used to chill at his co-star Nikki Walia’s place. She enacts his mother’s role and he calls her Nikki Maa on the sets.

“No matter how erratic the day was, we always used to chill together at Nikki Walia’s room as it was the biggest. We used to make a mandali and hang out in each other’s rooms, often calling it a den!” Priyank Sharma says, about his experience of shooting the ALTBalaji show.

Priyank Sharma, who plays Rahat in the show “Puncch Beat 2”, will be seen performing mixed martial arts (MMA) in the show, for which he attended special workshops.

“I hope people appreciate the hard work we are putting in. I am not just an actor, I have tried my level best to give way more than that even when fighting. This time we have included MMA, as you guys can see in the trailer,” Priyank said.

