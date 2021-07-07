Actress Anita Hassanandani took to social media on Tuesday to share photographs of her son Aaravv’s mundan ceremony.

The actress shared photographs on Instagram where baby Aaravv can be seen with his head shaved. Aaravv enjoys the company of his mother Anita, father Rohit Reddy, grandmother and maternal grandmother.

“Takluuuu babyyyyy! Mundan done,” Anita Hassanandani captioned the photographs.

Anita Hassanandani gave birth to son Aaravv in February this year. The actress announced the news with an Instagram post sharing a photograph holding the baby in her arms with husband Rohit by her side.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani will feature alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the upcoming film “Maarrich“. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Rahul Dev and South actress Seerat Kapoor.

