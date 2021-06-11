Anita Hassanandani is having the best time of her life with her son Aaravv. The new mommy-to-be is so occupied raising her newborn baby that she has decided to quit acting. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed in an interview that she wants to be home with her son and work is the last thing on her mind right now. Read to know the scoop below.

Anita and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their son earlier in February this year and often share cute pictures and videos of their little bundle of joy on their social media platforms.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Anita Hassanandani revealed that pandemic or no pandemic, she was anyway thinking of quitting acting for a while now and said, “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it’s not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress continued and added, “Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress-free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know.”

What are your thoughts on Anita Hassanandani quitting acting? Tell us in the comments below.

