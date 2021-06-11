Sidharth Shukla was well known for his portrayal in Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak amongst others. Thanks to Bigg Boss 13 that revived his career and gave him newfound fame. The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor has now won the title of Most Desirable Man On Television (2020). The list included Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Parth Samthaan and other big names!

As most know, post-Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was flooded with offers from all different kinds of medium. He did several music videos with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from that, he made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor created Broken But Beautiful 3. There also have been rumours that he has been roped in to play Meghnad in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, although he said it hadn’t come to him yet.

Time and again, we see Sidharth Shukla trending on Twitter. His army is super strong and one can see the flood of retweets and likes even if you casually post a tweet on the actor. All of this is proof of his massive popularity that has now garnered him the title of Most Desirable Man Of 2020 (on Television).

The list witnesses Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan on second and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni on the third spot. Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan grabbed 4th and 5th place respectively.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla even spoke about the big win. In a conversation with TOI, the actor said, “I like it! Who doesn’t want to be desirable? I don’t mind a permanent spot on this one (laughs!).”

Asked what is it that he feels women like about him, Sidharth added, “You know, I would love to ask them what it is that they like about me. If you ask me, I would guess the no-filter attitude. I am who I am, take it or leave it! And I think that honesty is probably what people like the most.”

