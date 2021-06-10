Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao in ALT Balaji’s Broken but Beautiful season 3 has broken records with a stellar performance. The newly released web show, has been ranking high on all platforms for its hit performances and brilliant storyline.

Fans and the audience have been flooding social media with praises for Sidharth’s effortless portrayal of Agastya and calling him the star of the series. But Sidharth being the supportive co-star that he is, says that ‘Rumi’ aka Sonia Rathee also played a very important part in show.

A recent Twitter exchange witnessed a fan calling Sidharth’s performance magical and crediting him for being the lead character of Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth Shukla not only thanked him for the appreciation but even went on to tell him that Sonia Rathee’s Rumi is equally important to the story!

The fan tweet read, “#BrokenButBeautiful3 is all about Agastya played by Sidharth Shukla, his role has been given main lead and is the story of love ,heartbreak and how to cope up with broken love and come back to normal. He has taken responsibility n has given magical performances appreciated by all”

To this, the actor reacted, “Rashed bhai Rumi is equally important to the story … but it makes me so happy to know that you liked the performance.”

Not forgetting his co-actor’s performance which also played an integral role in the show, Sidharth Shukla didn’t shy away from showering praises on her which was highly appreciated by his fans and well-wishers! That’s a true gentleman!

