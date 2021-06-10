Bigg Boss 14 is far away from its premiere but the early buzz already has the viewers hooked! Many names such as Sanaya Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani amongst others have previously surfaced online. But the latest reports now suggest that Ankita Lokhande’s friend and renowned transgender personality Pooja Sharma will enter the Salman Khan show. Below is all we know about it!

The face looks recognizable to many, yea? That’s because most Mumbai residents have seen Pooja in local trains. She always managed to bring a smile to faces during the short journey of the passengers with her performances. She is also referred to as Rekha due to her appearance and dressing sense.

Apart from that, Pooja Sharma recently made a lot of noise when she was invited by Ankita Lokhande to her house. The Pavitra Rishta actress was celebrating her parents’ anniversary and she called Pooja to be a part of the celebrations. It’s going to be great news for fans amid the pride month that Sharma may now be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Yes, you heard that right. A source close to SpotboyE revealed, “Pooja Sharma has also been approached for Bigg Boss 15. Although she has not been finalised yet. But discussions are on for her to enter as a commoner.”

That sounds like a huge and empowering step by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 15 makers, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Pooja Sharma has previously shared heaps of praises for Ankita Lokhande on social media. After her visit to the actress’ house, she had shared, “Visiting your home was a wonderful experience Ankitadi. It made me feel like I went my own home. You showed, so much love, respect and care towards me. I really love you. You are so sweet and beautiful. I pray to god, you get all your desires and wishes fulfilled. Me and my blessings are always with you. You get the best of all in your life. Take Care, Be Happy, Meet Soon. Didi loves you so much. My Baccchaa.”

