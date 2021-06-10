Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are a well-knit team. Everyone knows that Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta make a great team. So is the scenario with Tapu Sena and the Mahila Mandal. But imagine all of them coming together for a fun video? Yes, that literally happened and thanks to Sunayana Fozdar for giving us a glimpse of it! Read on for all the details.

As most know, the Taarak Mehta team has been shooting at Silvassa ever since there have been lockdown restrictions in Mumbai. The team is taking extra precautions and is restricted to the bio bubble. But one thing they can’t wait is for the lockdown to get over. And as reports of the same have surfaced, Kush Shah, Palak Sidhwani and others are already celebrating.

Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram a while back and shared an entertaining video with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gang. Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Ambika Ranjankar, Azhar Shaikh can be seen dancing alongside the tunes of the Punjabi track, Oh Ho Ho Ho.

Check out the viral video shared by Sunayana Fozdar below:

Meanwhile, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is looking forward to achieving a whole new feat. After the Limca Book Of World Records, Asit Kumarr Modi and the members are now eyeing at Guinness Book Of World Records.

With over 3000 episodes under their kitty, the makers have registered at the Guinness Book to recognize their huge feat.

A source close to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah informed us, “The team is busy processing the required formalities. They are set to apply for the Guinness Book Of World Records. Taarak Mehta has been the longest-running TV show for years, and it’s time we make it official worldwide. It is too early to confirm it all officially; we’re waiting for a positive response first.”

We also contacted Asit Kumarr Modi, who said, “I will talk to you regarding this soon.” The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer refrained from delving into further details.

