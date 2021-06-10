Music reality shows have entertained us for more than a decade or two now. While they did churn out some spectacular talents, they have found themselves in the fire through some recent years. Most recently, Sunidhi Chauhan, who quit Indian Idol, came out and spoke about the format of the show openly. She said it is doctored and she was made to praise contestants. Now Amaal Mallik is adding to the conversation.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, Amaal was the judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs Season 7 with Richa Sharma and Shaan. The singer-composer joined koimoi for an exclusive conversation and discussed the fire around a music reality show. He addressed that a bit of liberties are taken to build the contestant and his back story, but in his watch, a sob story was never sold. Read on to know everything and what Mallik exactly has to say.

Advertisement

When asked if reality shows are really doctored and how was his experience judging one, Amaal Mallik said, “Mein Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs par judge tha. And when I was around, I don’t think on Little Champs, I can say, because mein ussi show ko judge kar chuka hoon, I don’t know about others. Mein, Shaan aur Richaji (Sharma) jaha the waha bilkul partiality nhi thi. Ha thodi chize they make it like, it has to be entertaining but we are not trying to sell a sob story. Ab kisika literally ek struggle hain usko cinematically, ek movies jaisa thodasa 2 min ka clip banate hai, it builds up the boy or the girl.”

Amaal Mallik added, “It makes you realise ki haan isne dekha hai, ye waha se aaraha hai. Us time par sabke opinions honge hi. But agar woh acha nhi gayega aakar to woh nhi rehta. Humlog bhi decide karte hai ki theek hai, bichara he has faced struggle he has come to Bombay, but if he doesn’t have it, I would never give marks. Mein kaat deta tha, I was like it was not right. Kyu aap jhuta dilasa do. They are young, they can work hard more 10 years and come and kill it na. Aaj bolunga bohot ache ho aap, to he will not work hard for the next 2 years.”

He also made it clear that there is a touch of fiction and that channel also demands the same from the production house. Amaal added, “Obviously thodasa reality ke sath slight fiction, channel is a very demanding thing. Channel asks for things, the production house has to deliver. At least on my watch and such legendary singers, I don’t think we have been biased or set a perfect rosy picture for any kid.”

Catch the conversation here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Based Films Cannot Be Banned! Father KK Singh’s Petition Gets Dismissed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube