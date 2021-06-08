Amaal Mallik is a singer-composer who has successfully found a balance in composing songs for the film, the OTT, and independently. Right now, he is in the news for his new hit track Kya Kiya Hain Tune from Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3. The song has received huge applause and is trending on the Internet.

To talk about the same and his journey, Amaal Mallik joined Koimoi recently. The singer while talking about it, also shed light on nepotism and groupism in the music industry, and how it affected him and his brother Armaan Malik. He confessed how nepotism worked in reverse for the two, and no one was ready to give him work when he told people his surname. Below is all you need to know about the same.

When asked how it is claimed that more than nepotism, groupism exist in Bollywood, if that is same with the music scene, Amaal Mallik got candid. He said, “I think har label ke paas apne khudke artists hai aaj. Aur wo unhi ke bichme kahi gaane karte hai. Vo thoda ek difficult hojata hain, because composers ki choice this shayad 2017-18 tak thodi bohot. Phir aise bohot composers bhi aaye who just want to do volume and just listen to the label, jo bole wohi. To waise composers ne zyada kaam kiya. That kind of music also stood out no doubt, became very big, but kahi na kahi redundant aur similar bhi hone lag gaya.”

Amaal Mallik added, “Remixes bohot aagaye, wahi aawaz 10 gaane gaate hai. Aisa bolte hai log ki I only make Arijit (Singh) and Armaan (Mallik) sing. But unka kaam itna acha hai. Armaan ke sath bhi, log agar kehte hai groupism nepotism, to humare sath to reverse nepotism hua hain. Jaha Jaha mene bola me Amaal Mallik hoon mujhe kaam hi nhi mila life mein. Mallik hatake bola to logone assistant rakha. Nahi to sabko lagta tha ki are uncle aur dad composer hain, inko kaam dedenge ye kuch suna denge udhar. Aisi bohit insecurities se guzar kar nikle hai mein aur mere bhai.”

At the same time, Amaal Mallik also made it clear that it is not completely about groupism but comfort as well. He said, “I will not say completely groupism hai, comfort ki bhi baat hai. See I have met Anurag Basu sir, I am a very big fan. So I told him aap jingle bhi karoge I would love to do it. So he was like mein kuch bhi music ka karu and Pritam ke bina karu to vo bura maan jaega. Sabke apne ek hote hai. Jaise Mani Ratnam sir loved AR Rahman sir. Then maybe actors ke level pr and directors ke udr bhi aisa hi synergy hota hain.”

“I would say producers and actors level par zyada hota hoga, that we want to work with a particular director. Things today are very contractual basis, directors bhi 3 film deal sign kar rahe hain. Composers bhi 20 songs deal karlete hai. Mein vaisa karta nahi hoon to I am not in anyone’s group. I have worked with Excel Entertainment on Baar Baar Dekho, with Dharma on Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kapoor & Sons,” Amaal Mallik added.

