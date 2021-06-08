Twitter India has blocked the account of Canadian-Punjabi singer Jazzy B. The account has been banned at the request of the Indian government. The singer was really active on the micro-blogging site and was sincerely tweeting about the ‘farmers protest’ ever since the farmers started protesting back in December 2020.

Advertisement

Jazzy B’s account is geo-restricted just in India, which in layman’s language means you won’t be able to see his account only if you’re in the country. For people outside India, the account works normally.

Advertisement

Twitter clarified in its help centre section, “… if we receive a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time. Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s).”

Although, an official statement from Twitter India on the same is awaited.

Jazzy B took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of his blocked Twitter account with a caption that read, “I will always stand for the rights of my people🙏🏽 #kisanmajdooriktazindabad #neverforget1984 #raiseyourvoice”.

The Instagram post was followed by yet another post, that read, “Waheguru ji🙏🏽 I don’t fear physical death, but when my conscience dies, that is real death #neverforget1984 #kisanmajdooriktazindabad”.

Fans immediately started pouring love and support to Jazzy B’s Instagram post and a fan commented, “Keep doing what you doing!!! Forget all the noise, your voice is reaching the deaf. God have you the stage to make a difference don’t give up. Some stronger!!!❤️”

Another fan commented, “#neverforget1984 #kisaanmajdoorektazindabad. Waheguru ji 🙏🏼 mahar karo sabte. Mai fan aa sant Jarnail Singh ji Bhindrawale da”.

What are your thoughts on Twitter India banning Jazzy B’s account? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? ‘Kabir Singh’ Shahid Kapoor Used To Take Shower For Over 2 Hours To Get Rid Of Cigarette Smell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube