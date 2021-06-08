Kabir Singh turned out to be a game-changer for Shahid Kapoor. It’s not that the actor wasn’t appreciated for his performances, but this 2019 blockbuster established him as a huge box office force. To get underneath Kabir’s skin, Shahid used to smoke plenty of cigarettes that even caused trouble for him.

In one of his interviews, Shahid has revealed that he used to smoke as many as 20 cigarettes a day. In the film, Kabir’s character is shown as a smoking addict. To get the shots rights, Shahid used to smoke a lot and yes, it did affect him. More than health, it was his quality time with his children, which was disrupted by his smoking.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Shahid Kapoor had said, “I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh has Kiara Advani as the female lead. At the Indian box office, the film turned out to be a huge blockbuster by making 278.24 crores. It’s also the highest-earning adult-rated film in India. On the critical front, Shahid’s film was praised for its performances and direction. Some slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying the use of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes. Many even said that it glorified the misogynistic attitude.

