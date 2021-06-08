Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam hits aggro mode in her new Instagram post on Monday. She posted a video clip where she is seen honing her skills with the nunchucks, a traditional martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks connected with a short chain or rope.

In the clip, Elli is dressed in a blue bralette paired with black yoga pants and she practices using the weapon in the gym.

“Hello Monday #beabadass #letsdothis#putyourheadonmyshoulder #lol#ElliAvrRam #yourstruly,” Elli AvrRam wrote as caption.

Nunchucks were memorably made popular way back in the eighties by the original martial arts superstar Bruce Lee in his films.

Elli AvrRam’s last Bollywood outing was last year’s “Malang”. Earlier this year she was seen in the dance number “Har funn maula” with Aamir Khan in the film “Koi Jaane Na”.

Meanwhile, Elli AvrRam says that she has never feared being stereotyped in the film industry, although people often tell her to beware of this aspect.

“Never did I fear it from my heart because in my heart I know my passion, my talent and what I have to offer to this world of art, and it’s got no limits,” she told IANS.

Elli AvrRam says she refuses a project only if she doesn’t feel connected to it.

“I’ve refused many songs because I follow one simple rule — if it makes my heart smile of excitement, I’ll do it. If not, then I won’t be able to give justice to the song or project because I can’t do anything half-heartedly and it’s not fair to the filmmakers either,” she says.

