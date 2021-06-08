Dimple Kapadia is one of the most successful actresses of her time. The beauty got married at a young age to veteran actor Rajesh Khanna and their love story was one of a kind. The actress is celebrating her 64th birthday today and on the same occasion, we bring you a throwback story where she refused to bad mouth her husband Khanna. Read to know more below.

Advertisement

Dimple got married to the superstar when she was just 15 and separated a few years later. Although the couple never divorced each other officially.

Advertisement

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna share two daughters together named Twinkle Khanna and Rinkie Khanna. Once during an interview with journalist Khalid Mohamed, Dimple refused to bad mouth or make negative comments on her husband Khanna.

Back in 2017, in an article, the Bobby actress was quoted saying, “Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) has been consistently misunderstood. He’s a wonderful guy. I was far too young and impetuous when we married. We may have separated, but I still have tremendous regard and love for him. So don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements from me. Kaka’s superstardom had to be experienced to be believed.”

Even though the couple was living separately, Dimple Kapadia still campaigned for her husband Rajesh Khanna in the late 90s when he decided to join politics.

Last year on Father’s Day, elder daughter Twinkle Khanna shared an old picture with her late father and written a sweet note for him on Tweak India that read, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

Happy birthday, Dimple Kapadia!

Must Read: Salman Khan Requests Contempt Action Against KRK As He Continues To Make Defamatory Statements

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube