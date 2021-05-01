Akshay Kumar Once Started Bleeding After Dimple Kapadia Stabbed Him On The Stage Of An Award Function

Akshay Kumar is a prankster in real life, and all his fans are aware of this. He does not spare anyone be it his wife Twinkle Khanna or his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. It is not hidden from anyone that Kumar shares a warm relationship with Dimple, and it is evident from their chemistry in front of everyone. But did you know there was a time when once the veteran actress stabbed Khiladi Kumar on the stage of an award function, and he started bleeding?

Advertisement

Well, before you draw any conclusion, let us tell you that it was a prank Akshay played on Dimple. The actor plays a lot of prank on everyone around him, but no one would ever prank his mother-in-law. But, Kumar did not hesitate even for a minute before doing so that too on the award function night in front of almost the entire industry.

Advertisement

It was the Most Stylish Awards function where Dimple Kapadia was called on the stage to give an award to her son-in-law. Apart from the trophy, she also had to attach a brooch to Akshay Kumar’s coat. So Dimple, being so comfortable with him, just came forward and started pinning the brooch when suddenly the actor let out a scream and all everyone can see is blood on his white shirt.

Naturally, Dimple Kapadia was shocked and scared with this and covered her face with hands, simply too embarrassed to face the situation. All the stars in the audience kept looking up to both of them. Even Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, was shocked to see blood coming out of her husband’s shirt. But after a few seconds, everything changed as it turned out that Akshay had just played a prank with her as usual.

Dimple was very much annoyed and said, ”This is what he does with me all the time, utter nonsense, you got me scared”.

We think that it was Dimple who handled the situation so calmly; had it been any other actor, Akshay Kumar would have been dead. Hahaha! But, what do you think about this entire situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan In A Film Together? Rakesh Roshan Is Making It Happen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube