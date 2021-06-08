Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Well, for the record, she doesn’t even look like she’s 25; this woman is ageing like a fine wine. On her birthday, we bring you a throwback story of the time when her husband Raj Kundra was trying his best to woo the actress and her reply to him was nothing short of brutal. Haha!

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and share two kids together named – Viaan and Samisha.

Back in 2018, during an interview with Asian Age, Shilpa Shetty revealed how her husband Raj Kundra was trying to woo her by sending her presents. “Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag. I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London,” the actress said.

The Dhadkan elaborated further and revealed details of her first date with Raj and said, “At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra.”

Haha, well and the rest is history.

Wishing wife Shilpa Shetty on her birthday, Raj Kundra shared a lovely video with a heartfelt caption that read, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty 🤗😘🥳”.

Thanking Raj, Shilpa commented on the post and wrote, “Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love u to the moon and back ❤️🧿❤️”.

Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty; keep shining and stay fabulous!

