Late legendary actress Sridevi ruled the film industry and made the hearts of an entire generation beat. She had numerous admirers and fans all over the country and the world. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan too admired her and even revealed how much he loved her.

Aamir was one of the ardent fans of the late actress. He once revealed that he was so smitten by her that he was extremely nervous to be around her. He was afraid that she might realise how much he admired her.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times in 2018, Aamir Khan confided in Boney Kapoor about how much he loved Sridevi, so much so that she was the number one actress for him. He once had a chance to shoot a magazine cover with an actress but was very nervous to work with her. He said, “I can’t tell you how nervous I was. In my heart, I was so afraid that when I would come in front of her, she would understand in two seconds that this boy is in love with her. I was smitten, totally.”

Actress Sridevi was considered to be the first female superstar of Indian cinema and one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the industry. Her career spanned nearly five decades, she was known for playing the role of women in challenging situations and appeared in a range of genres.

The legendary actress was found dead due to accidental drowning in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The world mourned for the loss of such a brilliant actress. Aamir Khan too had expressed his grief on social media at that time. He recalled the actress’ grace and dignity. Popular trade analyst and critic Komal Nahta also said that the news of her sudden demise made him recall was one of the tragic experiences in his life.

