Almost 30 years ago Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit delivered a hit film Dil, which was directed by Indra Kumar. Even after three decades, the film is remembered even today for the duo’s amazing chemistry and it’s song. The movie had some memorable moments off-screen as well.

Aamir loves to play pranks on his co-stars and had earned the reputation of a prankster in the industry. He once pulled a prank on Madhuri which left her very angry and running after him with a hockey stick on the sets of Dil. Scroll down to know more.

Aamir Khan once appeared on Farhan Akhtar’s talk show, Oye! It’s Friday and revealed that he was faking a palm-reading session for Madhuri and jokingly spat in her hand. Talking about it he said that he would pretend to read someone’s hand and say statements like ‘You know you’re a very gullible person,’ ‘Aap bahut emotional hai (you are very emotional), ‘Log aapko bewakoof banate hai aur aap believe kar leti hai, jaise ki main bana raha hoon (People fool you and you believe them the way I’m fooling you)’ before he would spit. Take a look at the video below:

After Aamir performed his prank on Madhuri, she was angry and chased him with a hockey stick on the sets of ‘Dil’. The Dhak Dhak girl also confirmed the incident during the Ask Me Anything session on Twitter in 2016. When she was asked what was the naughtiest thing she has done ever, she said, “Chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick on my sets of Dil because he played a prank on me. This is the naughtiest thing I have done.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan reunited only for one movie, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin which was also the same years as Dil. The two went on becoming superstars of Bollywood.

