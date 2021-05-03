Aamir Khan: "There Is No Difference Between Me & That Gentleman Sitting Outside A Temple In A Village"

When Aamir Khan speaks, everyone listens to it very carefully because he has been an inspiration to many in the industry. Though it’s been quite some time (2 and a half years, to be precise), and it’ll take a considerable amount of time more to watch him act back on screen. Due to the pandemic, his film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed as many other biggies.

Recently, Aamir had a candid conversation about his life and how he’s fully aware of the privileged status he owns. He goes a step ahead to say that there’s ‘no difference’ between him and the ‘gentleman sitting outside a temple in a village’. How? Read ahead!

In a (not so) recent video posted by Aamir Khan Fan Club on Twitter, Mr Perfectionist talks about his mother, his privileges as an actor and much more. Aamir said, “The credit should go to my mother; she has brought me up really well. Whatever I am today, whatever good that you see in me is because of the big influence that my mother has been on me. She is someone who is a big force in my life and continues to be so.”

He also added, “It was a stroke of luck that I was born in Mumbai in a privileged environment, where my parents could afford an education for me, and I had a sheltered childhood. If I were born in a village where I didn’t have resources, I’d be sitting there.”

Explaining further, Aamir Khan adds, “I often remark that there is no difference between me and that gentleman sitting outside a temple in a village. It was just a matter of chance that he was born there, and I was born here. Our rights are the same; our responsibilities too are the same, we ideally should look at each other as one.”

