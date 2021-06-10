Mika Singh is known for living a colourful life all throughout the years. Despite being in a limelight most often, his love life is still a mystery for many. Not just that, he proudly lives a single life even today thanks to legendary singer and performer, Daler Mehndi.

Once while talking on a comedy show, Mika Singh had spilled beans on an unknown side of his life i.e. love life. He had revealed having a girlfriend, who dumped him for unknown reasons. He blames Daler Mehndi for her break up with the girl.

Back in 2017, Mika Singh had made a shocking revelation on Entertainment Ki Raat. He said, “One day when she called, God knows what Daler paaji told her, she broke up with me and I was heartbroken. The only reason for me not getting married is Daler paaji.”

Only God knows if the Aaj Ki Party singer was saying the truth as Daler Mehndi denied all such stuff earlier this year while talking to Hindustan Times.

Daler said, “Uski (Mika Singh) shaadi nahi ho rahi hai, zaroor uski apni internal failure ya wajah hogi (If he is not getting married, it must be due to some internal failure or some other reason).”

“Main usse pichli baar mila toh maine kaha, ‘Tu shaadi kar. Main chahta hoon tere dher saare bachche ho. Itna paisa hai, itna kuch hai, yeh kahaan jayega?’ Meri koshish rahegi iss saal, chahe maar ke hi usko ghodi pe bithaunga, lekin shaadi karaunga (When I met him last, I told him to get married and have lots of children. He has so much money, where will it go? I will try to get him married this year, even if I have to do it by force),” he said.

