Kamaal R Khan refuses to stop with his attacks and digs. The entire row started after Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against him. Ever since, KRK has dragged many celebrities like Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Disha Patani in the matter. Now, he’s attacked Mika Singh over their latest war and reportedly called him a ‘chirkut singer.’ Read on for details!

It all began as Mika came in support of Salman. As the battle intensified, the singer announced that he will create a song on Kamaal and asked fans to trend #BarkingDog on Twitter. Owing to it all, KRK even ended up blocking the Bollywood singer on Twitter.

Last night, there were reports of Mika Singh visiting Kamaal R Khan’s residence. There are videos viral of Mika standing below KRK’s house. He even told the paparazzi, “Ye uska ghar tha, yahaa pe pehle likha hua tha KRK. Abhi main nahi bolunga mere darr se bhaaga hai ya uski personal problem rahi hai. But abhi usne board bhi hata dia hai.”

KRK has now indirectly reacted to the matter. Hinting at Salman Khan and Mika Singh, Kamaal R Khan conducted a poll as he tweeted, “Kya Chirkut singer Bollywood Ke Lafenge Ki Chaat Raha Hai, Taaki Film Main Ek Song mil Jaye?”

Kya Chirkut singer Bollywood Ke Lafange Ki Chaat Raha Hai, Taaki Film Main Ek Song mil Jaye? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2021

This isn’t the first time Kamaal has called Mika ‘chirkut.’ He had previously tweeted, “Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you want. I will not give you attention at all because you do not have stature for it).”

