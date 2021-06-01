Amid the ongoing verbal spat between Kamaal R Khan and Mika Singh, the singer has announced a diss track for the businessman titled ‘KRK Kutta’. The singer has also asked KRK to review his own diss track along with fans to trend a hashtag #BarkingDog. Read to know the scoop below.

It all started after Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against the businessman back at the end of May.

Quoting Mika Singh, Bollywood Helpline wrote, “…As I am a singer, I thought I would give him an answer with a song. The song is titled KRK Kutta. Famous singer Toshi Shabri is composing it. There will be rap in the song which will be a fitting reply to KRK. I will be recording the song today itself…I want to entertain people and make KRK popular, which would make him happy. He wants to be in the news. He wants publicity and now we will give him publicity. This song is our answer to him.”

The singer also shared a video on Twitter where he was speaking in Hindi and said, “…I’m going to release the song very soon. It’s a very nice song. I’m sure KRK, who calls himself number one critic, will rate the song with five stars, or half star or one star because the song is mind-blowing, music is kick ass…If he is a good critic and likes the song he will speak well about it.”

Get ready for King Mika Singh 's Kickass song for Son #KRK …

So guys pls make this Hashtags trending #KRKKutta & #Barkingdog

& let's see the no. 1 Critic #KRK

Rates the Song #KRKKutta by how many stars 🤗🤣 @MikaSingh #mikasingh #salmankhan pic.twitter.com/ycBgeVwqBf — kiNg Mika SiNgh Fc👑 (@MikaSinghFansC1) May 31, 2021

Mika Singh also shared a video of Kamaal R Khan’s fan where the businessman is being compared with a dog and said, “I Request everybody please don’t make fun of dogs .I repeat thank you and don’t compare dogs with #KRKKutta . It’s my humble request to everyone…”

I Request everybody please don’t make fun of dogs .

I repeat thank you and don’t compare dogs with #KRKKutta . It’s my humble request to everyone… https://t.co/AIIegLoZOJ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, everyone in the industry is aware of Mika Singh’s close friendship with Salman Khan. The singer criticised KRK’s remark against the superstar and spoke about it recently.

