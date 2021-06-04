Amidst a lot of anticipation and some controversies, The Family Man 2 has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles, the series premiered a few hours earlier than its scheduled slot. Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release, the show has faced the wrath of piracy.

All 9 episodes of the show have been leaked by none other than Tamilrockers. There are also some more sites that are giving illegal access to all episodes. Apart from it, the show has been circulated on several Telegram groups. Let’s hope the culprits will be tracked soon.

Directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man 2 also stars Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav and Pawan Chopra in key roles.

The Family Man 2 is receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike with praises coming in for the entire cast, especially Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee.

Meanwhile, the show was surrounded by clouds of controversies before the release. Many raised objections that Samantha’s character represents LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) who has links with the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI.

Clearing the same, Manoj Bajpayee in a chat with Koimoi, told, “Family Man has never been a controversial show, even the first season. It talks about a common person, a common duty-bound person. How he struggles every day to find a balance between his duty and his job and his duty and his family and both of them are very demanding. So, there’s no controversy in it. The entire series people have seen and the fact that they have been waiting for so long, it’s because they’ve not only found it entertaining but also quite relatable.”

