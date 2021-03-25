The much-awaited Hollywood monster flick, Godzilla Vs Kong, released in India yesterday, March 24. While fans are heading to cinema halls to catch the action film in cinemas halls, the latest in is that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has been leaked online.

As per reports, the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse is available in HD quality on several sites, including Tamilrockers & other Torrent sites. Read on to know more about this unfortunate incident.

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League Snyder Cut was leaked on these film streaming portals, reports claim Godzilla Vs Kong was available for HD downloads on torrent websites within hours of its release. As per an India.com report, a Hindi dubbed print of the film is available on Tamilrockers for HD download.

The film had garnered massive fanfare for bringing back the iconic characters in an epic battle. Despite this leak, early indications suggest the monster action film has managed to collect Rs 6.40 crore at the box office.

Godzilla Vs Kong features an ensemble cast including Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir. The film, which released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India before its international release, is directed by Adam Wingard.

This film follows the adventures of Godzilla: King Of Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017). It sees the two iconic screen monsters take on each other in a battle that is sure to impress you. The last time monsters faced each other was in the 1962 film King Kong vs Godzilla.

