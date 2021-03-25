Chrissy Teigen, who has been pretty active on social media and keeps interacting with fans, has quit one social media platform. The American model-author announced in a series of tweets that she would no longer be present on Twitter as it is more negative than positive.

While announcing her decision to exit the micro-blogging site, Chrissy also tweeted an explanation for doing so. Scroll to read all the 35-year-old cookbook author wrote on her now-deleted Twitter account.

In her first tweet, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

Chrissy Teigen continued in her following tweet, “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.” Adding further, she wrote, “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

The TV personality, in her subsequent tweets, wrote, “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

That wasn’t the end of her final tweets on the micro-blogging site. Chrissy Teigen further tweeted about how people’s cruel words affected her. She wrote, “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

She continued, “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.” In her following tweet, she added, “God I have said f*cked up sh*t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.”

Chrissy Teigen concluded her series of tweets by adding, “I’m just a sensitive sh*t, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.” Take a look at the screenshots of her tweets here:

Well, goodbye, Chrissy Teigen; we will continue connecting with you on Instagram.

