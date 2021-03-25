It’s been five years since Rihanna released her last album ‘Anti’. The Barbadian singer took to her official Instagram account to thank all her fans and studio makers who contributed to making this album a super successful one. Meanwhile, the queen also dropped a hint saying that she’ll soon be releasing new music.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s correct. You read it right. We are all desperately waiting for the Umbrella singer to come up with new music soon but ever since her makeup range Fenty came out, it has taken all her attention.

Rihanna took to her Instagram and wrote, “grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle 🙏🏿 #Anti #WomensHistoryMonth 💪🏿 congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Now fans and friends from all over the world started reacting to Rihanna’s post and a fan named @scxwithari commented, “celebrate by releasing a song”. Replying to her, the Umbrella singer wrote, “I think I should soon. Just one though, LOL!”

Yay, this is the best news that we have read in a long time. Won’t you all agree?

This is the first time in months that the singer has spoken about releasing new music. Back in July, in a conversation with ET, Rihanna said, “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.”

The Barbadian singer continued, “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Are y’all excited for Rihanna to release a new song soon? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Former High School Musical Star Ashley Tisdale Welcomes A Baby Girl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube