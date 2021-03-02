If there’s one woman that I’ve worshipped besides my mother, it is Rihanna. Ever since I was young, I was always fascinated by her songs, the way she lives her life, the struggles she has been through, everything about her was just so inspiring. Today, we bring you the best quotes by the Umbrella singer that would make you believe in your goals a little more every day.

Rihanna is one artist in the world who has always talked about women empowerment and has only spread love and positivity with her work.

From being bankrupt back in 2009 to become the richest female musician in the world, the Barbadian singer is nothing short of an inspiration for many young females like me. Rihanna has built a billion-dollar empire on her own with her sheer hard work and there are so many things that one can learn from her journey.

Let’s take a look at her best quotes here:

“You may never be good enough for everybody, but you will always be the best for somebody

“People gonna talk whether you doing bad or good”

“Never a failure, always a lesson”

“People think because we’re young, we aren’t complex, but that’s not true. We deal with life and love and broken hearts in the same way a woman a few years older might”

“I am a child but I have to think and act like a woman, this business forces you to”

“My mother would kill me if I posed nude! My mother raised me with certain standards”

“I stand up for what I believe in, and a lot of the time that can be against people’s opinions”

“Keep your eyes on the finish line and not on the turmoil around you”

“Nobody can understand what you’re feeling unless they burn the way you burned”

“Be a girl with a mind, a b**ch with an attitude, a lady with class”

Tell us your favourite quote by Rihanna in the comments section below.

