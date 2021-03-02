You certainly wouldn’t believe us if you told you that Daniel Craig turns 53 today. The British actor sure ages like fine wine doesn’t he? Ever since he walked in to charm his way into our hearts in Casino Royale in 2006, the man’s popularity continues to scale new heights. Making his acting debut in the 1992 film The Power of One, Craig has delivered some masterpieces going on to impress audiences and critics alike. While he adds another candle to his cake today, we can surely celebrate the actor by watching one of these five movies where he looked his dashing and dapper best.

Casino Royale (2006)

The movie was Daniel Craig’s first outing as British special agent 007 and is considered to be his best Bond film by many. Released in November 2006, the movie was praised by critics and Craig received a BAFTA Award nomination as Best Actor in a Leading Role. Watching him claw his ways from the jaws of death to beat Le Chiffre on the poker table was a sight for sore eyes. And with that fascinating climax that breaks his heart, it was a performance that was only the sign of what was to come our way in future 007 films

Skyfall (2012)

Sam Mendes’ directorial Skyfall was a welcome relief between Quantum of Solace and Spectre, giving the audience a well-deserved Bond movie after four long years. Gorgeously shot, with some fine performances from Craig, Dame Judi Dench as Agent M and Javier Bardem as the antagonist Silva, Skyfall surely ranks among the best of Bond films. While some argue that the movie surpasses the fandom of Casino Royale, we leave it up to the readers to decide their favourite amongst the two.

Knives Out (2019)

Rian Johnson’s whodunnit was a fresh breath of air with an ensemble cast with Ane De Armes, Chris Evans, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Katherine Langfort, etc, but it was Craig’s perfect detective brilliancy on-screen, who stole the show!

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

A psychological crime thriller, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is based on a 2005 novel written by Stieg Larsson. Daniel Craig, plays the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist alongside Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander. The film tells the story of Blomkvist’s (Craig) investigation to find out what happened to a girl from a wealthy family who disappeared 40 years ago. A detective thriller, the movie received praises aplenty for its brilliant direction and acting.

No Time to Die (2021)



We admit, the movie has not been released in the theatres yet, but as Craig’s possible last stint as the 007 detective, the movie has already made all the right noises with its announcement and a very stylish trailer. Considered by cinephiles to be the most-awaited movie of the year, No Time To Die is surely going to break all records!

