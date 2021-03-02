Jennifer Aniston Reveals How Jason Bateman Came Over At Her House To Shoot For Golden Globes 2021

Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her friend Jason Bateman shot for his virtual Golden Globes appearance from her home. Jennifer shared the news on Instagram story on Monday.

Posting a picture on her social media account, Aniston wrote, “Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him,” Aniston posted to her story, which featured the 52-year-old Bateman sitting with daughters Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9.

“Dad and I made a lil cameo,” Jennifer Aniston also quipped.

Jason Bateman, who was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, for his role as Martin “Marty” Byrde on “Ozark”, was seen sitting behind a laptop.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston revealed the secret behind her happiness. She says it is coffee.

In an Instagram clip, Aniston is seen making herself a cuppa Joe.

“ME + COFFEE = HAPPY GIRL,” she wrote alongside the image, that has her sporting a black blouse paired with an A-line printed skirt.

The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film, Murder Mystery, revealed last December that she is back on the sets to shoot for the second season of hit series, The Morning Show.

