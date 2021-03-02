Brad Pitt has always been in the headlines for his relationship and let’s be real, the controversies around the star have also predominantly been due to his fling. But who could have imagined he would even dare to be in a fling with none other than Mike Tyson’s then-wife Robin Givens, and the boxer even revealed catching the two in action. Well, it really happened.

If you haven’t been aware, Mike Tyson and then-wife Robin Givens ended their marriage in the 80s. But if the boxer is to be believed the two were still in s*xual relationship even after filing for a legal divorce. If that dynamic sounds weird to you, let’s make it more convoluted. Brad was also a participant in this dynamic at the same time. Read on to know everything you should about this throwback.

In an interview US chat show ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’, Mike Tyson had revealed that he was still going to Robin Givens’ house everyday to have s*x with her. And it was one fine day when he caught Brad Pitt having s*x with Givens. He expressed how he was mad as hell and was going to punch. he said, “I was mad as hell! I was going to … you should have seen his face when he saw me.”

Mike Tyson added, “I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did.”

Mike married Givens in 1988, and she filed for a divorce three months after the wedding. She alleged spousal abuse and received a reported $10 million settlement. Brad Pitt then was not a big star but was doing guest appearances on shows and that’s how Robin and he met.

