Johnny Depp has been one of the most talented stars in Hollywood. The actor rose to fame with his portrayal as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Things may have changed over the years, but just like Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio, JD enjoys a massive fan base. But do you know, he’s not really a fan of the s*xy image he has built?

Advertisement

Not just the viewers, but even Hollywood witnessed a lot of fangirls in Johnny. His taste in women has been classic and actresses like Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis are proof of the same. JD even married Amber Heard and we all know the controversies that followed by. The troubled relationship even impacted their careers majorly, with Depp losing out more than anyone ever imagined!

Advertisement

During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey back in 2004, Johnny Depp opened up about his s*xy image. The actor was termed as the S*xiest Man Alive by People magazine. To our surprises, he shared that he wasn’t a fan of the term. In fact, he did not even consider himself the same.

Johnny Depp said, “I’ve just become a product and it made me very uncomfortable. They just started to build this image and it had nothing to do with me.”

Asked why the image irritates him so much, Johnny added, “On some level, I don’t take that kind of thing seriously. It’s flattering but in fact, so absurd the notion, to associate my name with that (S*xiest Man Alive). It’s so bizarre.”

Oprah Winfrey even asked him if he doesn’t consider himself s*xy or sultry. To this, Johnny Depp responded, “Oh no, c’mon. I’m just a guy with a weird job, really. I mean it’s just a weird job and that’s how I’ll explain it to my kiddie (kid).”

Must Read: Gal Gadot Is Expecting Her 3rd Child With Hubby Yaron Varsano; Shares A ‘Wonder’ful Family Pic To Make It Official

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube