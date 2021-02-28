Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston revealed the secret behind her happiness. She says it is coffee.

Advertisement

In an Instagram clip, Aniston is seen making herself a cuppa Joe.

“ME + COFFEE = HAPPY GIRL,” Jennifer Aniston wrote alongside the image, that has her sporting a black blouse paired with an A-line printed skirt.

Jennifer Aniston, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film, Murder Mystery, revealed last December that she is back on the sets to shoot for the second season of hit series, The Morning Show.

Aniston’s role as a journalist in The Morning Show earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama category.

Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell also star in the show, which explores the world of morning news through the eyes of two female journalists.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is back on the sets to shoot for the second season of the hit series, The Morning Show and is taking extreme precautions amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The 51-year-old actress shared snapshots from the set on Instagram. In one image, she is in costume to face the camera but wearing a clear plastic face shield.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston’s recipe for being a happy girl? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amber Heard No More A Part Of Aquaman 2? Here’s What Johnny Depp Fans Should Know About!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube