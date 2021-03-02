LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) have announced the nominations for the 68th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

Advertisement

“Sound of Metal,” “News of the World” and “Wonder Woman 1984” are among the nominees. “Sound of Metal,” a frontrunner in the Oscar race for best sound, leads the way with three nominations for outstanding achievement in sound editing including feature effects/foley, feature dialogue/ADR and feature underscore.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Netflix’s “Better Call Saul” landed three nominations, and freshman shows “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Ted Lasso” also scored nominations.

“We’re very excited about this year’s MPSE Golden Reel Awards. It will feature a dynamic, virtual format that will be great fun and allow people from around the world to participate,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza. “We will have presenters from every part of the globe along with many other surprises. Most importantly, this will be an opportunity to celebrate the great sound work that has been done over the past year. I congratulate all of this year’s distinguished nominees.”

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 22 categories encompassing feature films, television, animation, computer entertainment and student work.

The 2021 MPSE filmmaker award will be handed to George Miller (“Max Max: Fury Road”). The MPSE Career Achievement Award will be announced at a later date.

This year, the awards ceremony will be held as an international virtual event on April 16.

See the full list of nominations below.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation “The Croods: A New Age” DreamWorks Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts Sound Designer: Randy Thom, MPSE Supervising Music Editor: Dominick Certo, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Jonathan Greber Sound Effects Editors: Pascal Garneau, Mac Smith Foley Editors: Doug Winningham, Dee Selby Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

“Onward” Disney / Pixar Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills Sound Designer: Nia Hansen Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, Kimberly Patrick, David C. Hughes, Josh Gold Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Steve Orlando Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE Music Editor: Erich Stratmann

“Over the Moon” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Qianbaihui Yang, MPSE; Jeremy Bowker Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Brad Semenoff Foley Editors: Dee Selby, Chris Frazier, Larry Oatfield, Alyssa Nevarez Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance Music Editor: Bradley Farmer

“Soul” Disney Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Steve Orlando, Jonathan Stevens Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi Sound Designer: Ren Klyce Foley Editor Thom Brennan Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dee Selby

“Wolfwalkers” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editors: Christine Seznec, Sebastien Marquilly, Bruno Seznec Sound Effects Editors: Baptiste Bouche, Felix Davin, Alexandre Fleurant, Axel Steichen Dialogue Editor: Anne-Lyse Haddak Foley Editor: St?phane Werner Foley Artist: Florian Fabre

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary “Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” HBO Documentary Films Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber Sound Effects Editor: Pascal Garneau

“Crip Camp” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis Sound Designers: Bijan Sharifi, William Sammons, James LeBrecht

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” Magnolia Pictures Sound Effects Editor: Richard Gould Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett

“My Octopus Teacher” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Barry Donnelly Foley Artist: Charl Mostert

“The Reason I Jump” Vulcan Productions Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

“Rebuilding Paradise” National Geographic Sound Effects Editors: David Hughes, Richard Gould Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett

“The Social Dilemma” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Gould Dialogue Editor: James Spencer Foley Artist: Andrea Gard

“Zappa” Magnolia Pictures Supervising Sound Editor: Lon Bender, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Ryan Owens, George Anderson, Nick Pavey Sound Effects Editors: Alex Nomick, P. Daniel Newman, Chris Kahwaty, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature “Bacurau” Globo Filmes Supervising Sound Editor: Ricardo Cutz Gaudenzi Dialogue Editor: Victor Quintanilha Sound Effects Editor: Matheus Miguens Foley Editor: Rafael Faustino Foley Artist: Pedro Coelho

“The Eight Hundred” CMC Pictures Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Kang Fu Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan Music Editor: Fei Yu

“I’m No Longer Here” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Javier Umpierrez Dialogue Editor: Juan Sosa Rosell Foley Editor: L?a Perez Foley Artist: Marisela Su?rez Music Editor: Javier Umpierrez

“Jallikattu” Opus Penta Supervising Sound Editor: Ranganath Ravee Sound Effects Editors: Sreejith Sreenivasan, Boney M. Joy, Arun Rama Varma, MPSE Foley Artists: Amandeep Singh, Mohammad Iqbal Paratwada

“The Life Ahead” Netflix Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Maurizio Argentieri Dialogue Editor: Riccardo Righini Foley Artist: Mauro Eusepi

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore “The Invisible Man” Universal Pictures Supervising Music Editor: Brett “Snacky” Pierce Music Editor: Devaughn Watts

“The Midnight Sky” Netflix Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander Scoring Editor: Peter Clarke, MPSE

“News of the World” Universal Pictures Supervising Music Editor: Arabella Winter Music Editors: David Olson, Jim Weidman

“Sound of Metal” Amazon Supervising Music Editor: Carolina Santana Scoring Editors: Nicolas Becker, Abraham Marder

“Tenet” Warner Bros. Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” Netflix Music Editor: Allegra de Souza

“Wonder Woman 1984” Warner Bros. Supervising Music Editors: Gerard McCann, Ryan Rubin Music Editors: Timeri Duplat, Michael Connell Scoring Editors: Chris Barrett, Adam Miller, Alfredo Pasquel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga” Netflix Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

“The High Note” Focus Features Music Editor: Louis Schultz

“I Am Woman” Transmission Films Supervising Music Editor: Stuart Morton, MPSE Music Editors: Bry Jones, Michael Tan

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” Netflix Music Editor: Lightchild

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Netflix Supervising Music Editor: Todd Kasow Music Editor: Tim Marchiafava

“The Prom” Netflix Music Editors: David Klotz, Nick Baxter

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR “Emperor” Sobini Films Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Morgan, D. Chris Smith Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson

“Greyhound” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, Will Digby, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler Dialogue Editors: Michelle Pazer, David Tichauer, Paul Carden

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Urmson, Skip Lievsay, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza Dialogue Editors: Michael Feuser

“Mank” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn Dialogue Editors: Kim Foscato, Lisa Chino, Cameron Barker

“News of the World” Universal Pictures Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Anna MacKenzie

“Nomadland” Searchlight Pictures Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Diaz, MPSE; Zach Seivers, MPSE

“Sound of Metal” Amazon Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana Dialogue Editor: Michelle Couttolenc

“Trial of the Chicago 7” Netflix Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley “Cherry” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Binder, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Donald Flick, Michael Gilbert, Matthew Coby

“Greyhound” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Will Digby, MPSE Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

“The Midnight Sky” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Bjorn Schroeder, Randy Thom Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

“News of the World” Universal Pictures Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney Sound Designer: Mike Fentum Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Penney, Dawn Gough Foley Editor: Hugo Adams Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King, Oliver Ferris

“Sound of Metal” Amazon Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker Sound Effects Editor: Carolina Santana Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen Foley Artist: Heikke Kossi

“Tenet” Warner Bros. Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King Sound Effects Editors: Michael W. Mitchell, Joseph Fraioli, Mark Larry Foley Editors: Bruce Tanis, MPSE; Angela Ang Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE; John Roesch, MPSE; Katie Rose, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana, Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

“Wonder Woman 1984” Warner Bros. Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, Jimmy Boyle Sound Effects Editors: Rowan Watson, Michael Babcock, Jeff Sawyer Foley Editors: Kevin Penney, Lily Blazewicz Foley Artists: Peter Burgess, Zoe Freed

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00 “Brooklyn 99” – “Lights Out” NBC Supervising Sound Editor: Danika Wikke, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson Foley Artists: Jonathan Bespoke, Ben Parker Foley Editor: Julia Huberman Music Editor: Tessa Phillips

“Dead To Me” – “If You Only Knew” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Darleen Stoker Sound Effects Editor: Ron Salalses Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE

“Homecoming” – “Giant” Amazon Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Buchholz Music Editor: Ben Zales Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer Sound Designer: Daniel Colman, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Helen Luttrell Foley Editor: Mike Marino Foley Artists: Dominiquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn

“I May Destroy You” – “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes” Warner Bros. Television Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard Sound Designer: Joe Beal Dialogue Editor: Tom Deane Foley Editor: Alex Sidiropoulos Foley Artist: Anna Wright

“A Parks and Recreation Special” NBC Universal Supervising Sound Editor: J. Brent Findley, MPSE Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newmann, Bryant J. Fuhrmann Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

“Servant” – “2:00” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser Music Editor: Lesley Langs Foley Editors: Julien Pirrie, Gareth Rhys Jones

“Space Force” – “The Launch” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Bobby Mackston, Paul Hammond Sound Effects Editor: Sean Garnhart Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

“Ted Lasso” – “The Hope That Kills You” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Kip Smedley Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE Music Editors: Sharyn Gersh, Richard Brown Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Matt Talib

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

“The Alienist” – “Belly of the Beast” TNT Supervising Music Editor: Ali Hawkins

“Hollywood” – “Hooray for Hollywood” Netflix Supervising Music Editor: David Klotz

“Selena: The Series” Netflix Music Editor: Max Cremona

“Snowpiercer” – “Trouble Comes Sideways” Netflix Music Editors: Michael Baber, Alex Heller

“The Umbrella Academy” – “Valhalla” Netflix Music Supervisor: Jen Malone Music Editor: Lodge Worster

“Vikings” – “The Best Laid Plans” Amazon Supervising Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Mikaila Simmons Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – “Pilot” NBC Supervising Music Editor: Jaclyn Newman Dorn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR “Babylon Berlin” – Season 3 Episode 12 Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin H?rbe Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

“The Flight Attendant” – “Other People’s Houses” HBO Max Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Marchain Dialogue Editors: Julie Altus, Vince Tennant, Doug Mountain

“Locke & Key” – “Crown of Shadows” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Dustin Harris, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Jill Purdy, MPSE

“The Mandalorian” – S2 Chapter 13 “The Jedi” Disney Plus Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn ADR Editor: James Spencer

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” – “What We’re Fighting For” ABC Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Fernanda Domene

“The Right Stuff” – “Flight” Disney Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman Supervising ADR Editor: Brian Armstrong, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Darleen Stoker

“Snowpiercer” – “Trouble Comes Sideways” TNT Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE ADR Editor: Eric Mouawad, Francisco Frial Dialogue Editors: Eric Mouawad

“The Umbrella Academy” – “The End of Something” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson Dialogue Editors: Jason Krane, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects/Foley “The 100” – “The Final War” The CW Supervising Sound Editors: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher, III, MPSE; Vince Tennant Sound Designer: Peter D. Lago, MPSE Foley Editors: Clayton Weber, Adam DeCoster, Jacob Houchen, MPSE Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley

“Hanna” – “The Trial” Amazon Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal Sound Designer: Steve Browell Foley Editor: Philip Clements Foley Artist: Anna Wright

“Locke & Key” – “Head Games” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: J.R. Fountain Sound Effects Editors: Dashen Naidoo Foley Artist: Steve Baine

“The Mandalorian” – S2 Chapter 13 “The Jedi” Disney Plus Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs Foley Editor: Richard Gould Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – “What We’re Fighting For” ABC Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE Foley Editors: Randall Guth Foley Artists: Pamela Kahn, Dominique Decaudain, Nancy Parker, MPSE; Mike Marino

“The Right Stuff” – “Flight” Disney Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE Sound Designer: Kenneth Young Foley Editor: Peter Reynolds Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster

“Snowpiercer” – “Trouble Comes Sideways” TNT Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE Sound Designer: James Fonnyadt, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Gregorio Gomez Foley Editor: Dario DiSanto, MPSE Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music/Musical “Better Call Saul” – “Magic Man” AMC Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

The Boys: “Nothing Like It in The World” Amazon Music Editor: Christopher Brooks

“Bridgerton” – “Shock and Delight” Netflix Music Editor: Brittany Dubay

“Ozark” – “Kevin Cronin Was Here” Netflix Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Stephen Lotwis

“The Queen’s Gambit” – “Adjournment” Netflix Music Editor: Tom Kramer

“Raised By Wolves” – “Pilot” HBO Max Music Editors: James Bladon, Lewis Morison, David Menke

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR “Better Call Saul” – “Something Unforgivable” AMC Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

“Dark” – “Life And Death” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Alexander Wuertz Supervising Dialogue Editor: Thomas Kalb?r Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin H?rbe Dialogue Editor: Gaston Ibarroule ADR Editor: Clemens N?rnberger

“Fargo” – “The Pretend War” FX Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Boggs Supervising Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE

“Ozark” – “All In” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE ADR Editor: Steve Grubbs

“Star Trek: Picard” – “The Impossible Box” CBS All Access Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

“The Crown” – “Fairytale” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Jeff Richardson ADR Editors: Tom Williams, Steve Little

“The Queen’s Gambit” – “End Game” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski Dialogue Editor: Eric Hirsch ADR Editors: Wylie Statemen, MPSE; Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

“Westworld” – “The Mother of Exiles” HBO Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill Dialogue Editors: Jane Boegel-Koch, Tim Tuchrello

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects/Foley “Better Call Saul” – “Bagman” AMC Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, MPSE; Kathryn Madsen, MPSE Sound Designer: Todd Toon, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE; Alex Ulrich, MPSE

“Devs” – Episode 3 FX Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE; Ben Barker Sound Designer: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Nick Freemantle, Rob Malone, Dayo James Foley Editor: Lilly Blazewicz Foley Artists: Peter Burgis, Zoe Freed

“Ozark” – “All In” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Matt Decker, Matt Temple, Mark Allen, MPSE Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Jonathan Bruce, Julia Huberman Foley Artists: Jonathan Bruce, Ben Parker

“The Queen’s Gambit” – “End Game” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski Sound Designers: Eric Hoehn, Patrick Cicero Sound Effects Editors: Eric Hirsch, James David Redding III Dialogue Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE Foley Editor: Rachel Chancey

“Raised By Wolves” – Episode 1 HBO Max Supervising Sound Editor: Victor Ennis Sound Designer and Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

“Star Trek: Discovery” – “That Hope is You, Part 1” CBS All Access Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

“Star Trek: Picard” – “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” CBS All Access Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

“Westworld” – “The Mother of Exiles” HBO Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill Sound Designer: Benjamin Cook, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Shaughnessy Hare Foley Editor: Brendan Croxon Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation “A Christmas Carol” FX Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Andy Kennedy Dialogue Editor: Ian Wilkinson Foley Editors: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

“The Comey Rule” – Episode 2 Showtime Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE; Darren “Sunny” Warkentin, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Mike Payne, MPSE; Hector C. Gika, MPSE Foley Editor: Alexander Jongbloed Music Editor: David Metzner

“Hamilton” Disney+ Supervising Sound Editor: Tony Volante Sound Effects Editor: Dave Paterson Sound Designer: Nevin Steinberg Music Editors: Dan Timmons, Derik Lee

“Into the Dark” – “The Current Occupant” Hulu Supervising Sound Editors: Roland Thai, MPSE; Justin W. Walker, MPSE Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman, Richard Wills Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” – “The Fight of the Century” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks Sound Designers: Ezra Dweck, Paul Menichini, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE Foley Editor: Butch Wolf Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley Music Editor: Stephen Lotwis

“Unorthodox” – “Part 1” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Iribarren ADR Editor: Toby Bilz Sound Designers: Sebastian Morsch, Paul Rischer Foley Artist: Victor Shcheglov

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form “Batman: Death in The Family” Warner Bros. Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts Sound Effects Editors: George Peters, Alfredo Douglas Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves ADR Editor: John Reynolds Music Editor: Christopher Drake

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business” – “Get That Baby” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“DuckTales” – “Let’s Get Dangerous!” Disney Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Katie Maynard Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” – “The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE Supervising Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Jessey Drake, MPSE Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“The Loud House” – “Schooled” Nickelodeon Sound Effects Editors: Brad Meyer, MPSE; Tess Fournier, MPSE; Tim Vindigni Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“Mortal Kombat Legends” – “Scorpion’s Revenge” Warner Bros. Animation Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

“To Your Last Death” Coverage Ink / Quiver Distr. Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Michael Archacki Sound Editor: Matthew Schaff, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary “Be Water” ESPN Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash

“Beastie Boys Story” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Martyn Zub, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Paul Aulicino, MPSE

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” Apple TV Plus Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Urban, MPSE Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

“High Score” – “Boom & Bust” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: “The Island” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: R. Hollis Smith

“The Last Dance” Episode 1 Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” – Episode 1 EPIX/Amblin Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature “Bad Education” HBO Supervising Sound Editor: Gene Park Sound Effects Editor: Ric Schnupp Dialogue Editor: Craig Kyllonen ADR Editor: Colin Alexander, MPSE Music Editor: Shari Johanson, MPSE

“Bliss” Amazon Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Boeddeker, Lee Salevan Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza Foley Editor: Igor Nikoli? Foley Artist: Jay Peck

“Blow the Man Down” Amazon Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Foster Dialogue Editors: Matt Rigby, Michael Flannery ADR Editors: John Bowen, Nora Linde Foley Editor: Laura Heinzinger Music Editor: Brian McOmber

“The Bygone” Tubi Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Ben Zarai, Roland Thai, MPSE; George Haddad, MPSE; Dave Eichhorn Foley Editor: Michael Kreple Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

“Christmas On the Square” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Jacob Ortiz, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Raymond Park, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Jackie Johnson, Bruce Stubblefield Supervising Music Editors: Marc S. Perlman, MPSE; Michael T. Ryan, MPSE Music Editor: Tom Ruttledge, Michael Farrow.

“Safety” Disney Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher S. Aud, MPSE; Byron Wilson Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE; Aaron Glascock Dialogue Editor: Daniel Saxlid, MPSE Foley Editor: Terry Rodman, MPSE Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee

“Troop Zero” Amazon Supervising Sound Editors: Erin Oakley, Sean McCormick Sound Effects Editors: Paul Pirola, Andrew Neil, Dylan Barfield Dialogue Editors: Robert Chen, Will Riley, MPSE Foley Editor: Troy Mauri Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise” Hulu Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic “Destiny 2: Beyond Light” Bungle Director of Sound Design: David Henry Music Editors: Skye Lewin, MPSE; Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE; Bryen Hensley, MPSE; Evan Buehler Dialogue De-noising: Josh Mosser Sound Designer: Stosh Tuszynski, Katie Waters, MPSE; Nick Interlandi, John Loranger, Jon Persson

“Ghost of Tsushima” Sony Interactive Entertainment Supervising Sound Editor: Glen Gathard Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards Sound Designers: Adam Oakley, Jimmy Boyle, Peter Hanson, Rowan Watson Sound Editors: Dora Filipovic, Sophia Leader, George Lee, James Hayday, George Riley, Stefano Marchetti Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote Foley Editor: Jemma Riley-Tolch

“The Last of Us Part II” Sony Interactive Entertainment Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson Audio Director: Robert Krekel Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Willow Ceremony” Xbox Game Studios Audio Director: Kristoffer Larson Audio Lead: Guy Whitmore, Alexander Leeman Johnson

“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales” Sony Interactive Entertainment Supervising Sound Editor: Emile Mika, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice Sound Designers: Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel, Gary Miranda, Mark MacBride Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson Dialogue Leads: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad Audio Leads: Dwight Okahara Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Alyssa Galindo, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello Supervising Music Editor: Scott Shoemaker Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Sonia Coronado, Scott Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Electronic Arts Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan O. Watkins Supervising Music Editor: Nick Laviers Sound Designers: Mitchell Osias, Ben Burtt, Michael C. Schapiro, Luis Galdames, MPSE; Nick Von Kaenel, Sam Bird, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen Supervising Foley Editor: Caron Weidner Foley Editors: Eric Lindemann, Darren Maynard, MPSE; Matthew Klimek, MPSE Foley Artists: Chris Moriana, Alyson D. Moore Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch Dialogue Editors: Dan P. Francis, Garrett Montgomery, MPSE; Stefan Kovatchev, Nicholas Friedemann, Harrison Deutsch Music Editors: Nick Laviers, Kory McMaster

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play “Ghost of Tsushima” Sony Interactive Entertainment Audio Director: Rev. Dr. Bradley D Meyer Audio Lead: Adam Lidbetter Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Adam Kallibjian, Nicholas Mastroianni, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards Dialogue Editors: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Bianca Salinas Sound Designers: Josh Lord, Mike Niederquell, Erik Buensuceso, Safar Bake, Andres Herrera, Michelle Thomas, Michael Pitaniello, Tye Hastings, Rob Castro

“The Last of Us Part II” Sony Interactive Entertainment Audio Director: Robert Krekel Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter Supervising Dialogue Editors: Maged Khalil Ragab Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco Foley Editors: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales” Sony Interactive Entertainment Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson Supervising Sound Editors: Emile Mika Audio Lead: Jerry Berlongieri, Jamie McMenamy Dialogue Lead: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad Sound Designers: Herschell Bailey, Blake Johnson, David Yingling, Brooke Yap, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers, Ryan See, Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker, Sonia Coronado, Scott Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Electronic Arts Sound Designers: Nick Von Kaenel, Kevin Notar, Stefan Kovatchev, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen, Sam Bird, Caron Weidner, Mike Schapiro, Ben Burtt, Nick Laviers, Christopher Clanin, Erick Ocampo, Jeremy Rogers, Steve Johnson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form “Archer” – “Cold Fusion” FX Sound Designers: JC Richardson, Pierre Cerrato Music Editor: JG Thirlwell

“Baba Yaga” Amazon Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford Sound Designer: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf Music Editor: Rex Darnell

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business” – “Escape From Krinkles” Netflix Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“Canvas” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: Andre Fenley, Jermaine Stegall Sound Designer: Justin Pearson Sound Effects Editor: Andrew Vernon Foley Artist: Frank Aglieri-Rinella

“Clone Wars: The Phantom Apprentice” Disney Plus Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord Sound Effects Editor: Kimberly Patrick Foley Editor: Frank Rinella Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley Dialogue Editor: Tony Diaz Music Editor: Peter Lam

“Star Trek: Short Trek” – “Ephraim and Dot” CBS All Access Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor Sound Designer: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE Music Editor: Moira Marquis, Stan Jones ADR Editor: Sean Heissinger

“Wizards” – “Spellbound” Netflix Supervising Sound Editors: James Miller, Otis Van Osten Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou, Aran Tanchum Dialogue Editors: Carlos Sanches, Jason Oliver Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award) “Kadalin Kural” Annapurna College of Film and Media Supervising Sound Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna Dialogue Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna Supervising Music Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna Sound Designer: Vandana Ramakrishna Sound Effects Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna Foley Artist: Varun Arsid

“Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets)” Dodge College of Film and Media Arts Supervising Sound Editor: Andree Lin Sound Designer: Andree Lin Foley Artist: Andrew Gutierrez

“Las Escondidas” Chapman University Supervising Sound Editor: Karthik Mohan Vijaymohan

“Listen to Us” SCAD Supervising Sound Editor: Juliana Henao Sound Effects Editor: Dominique Maio Dialogue Editors: Juliana Henao Music Editor: Nia R. Dawson

“Meow or Never!” The National Film and Television School Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Harry J.N. Parsons

“O Black Hole!” The National Film and Television School Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ed Rousseau

“Phantom Spectre” USC School of Cinematic Arts Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel, MPSE Dialogue Editors: Ryan Vaughan, MPSE; Audrey Gu Foley Artist: Isa Vogel, Miska Kajanus

“The Unknown” The National Film and Television School Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee Sound Designer: Yin Lee

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Was Caught By Mike Tyson While Having S*x With Latter’s Wife: “I Guess Brad Got There Earlier Than I Did”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube